Blow for Morans as trio pull out ahead of qualifiers

National men's basketball team head coach Cliff Owuor is a worried man after three star players pulled out of the team currently in training ahead of the Fiba pre-qualifiers set for Nairobi in a fortnight.

Kenya’s celebrated shooting guard Tyler Okari, who plies his trade in Denmark, Ulinzi Warriors small forward James Mwangi and Spain-based centre Ronnie Gundo have pulled out of the team due to injuries.

“It is going to be tough for us because all the three were possible starters having played a pivotal role in our qualification process, but we have to adjust very quickly and have their positions covered," Owuor said.

Owuor is working round the clock to fly in France-based forward Robert Nyakundi, who is currently on holiday in the US, as a possible replacement for Gundo, while Rwanda-based Mike Makiadi, Victor Bosire, Griffin Ligare might be possible replacements for Okari.

Owuor, who is being assisted by Thunder coach Sadat Gaya, has also called up Ulinzi forward John Washika Jonte, whom he said will be a replacement for Mwangi.

“I have to do a lot of adjustments to ensure we are still solid as we seek to book the only available slot from the qualifiers set for March," Owuor said.

Owuor is, however happy that all but two of the players had reported for training, saying this has made his work easier as he tries to get a winning formula.

Mwangi, who helped Ulinzi to reclaim the national league title after four years, was among the three new players who were called to the Morans' squad for the pre-qualifiers that will see Burundi, Tanzania, Eritrea, Southern Sudan, Ethiopia and the hosts do battle.

Others are United States International University (USIU) point guard Arial Ortega and Rwanda based small forward Mike Makiada.

Uganda and Rwanda, the other Zone Five nations, got direct tickets to the qualifiers by virtue of participating in the last Afro basket championships.

The championship, which will be the first high profile basketball tournament to be held in Kenya since 1993 when the country hosted the African championships, will run from January 14 to 19 at the Nyayo Gymnasium.