Bryant's towel fetches Sh3.4 million at auction

LOS ANGELES

The towel that Kobe Bryant wore over his shoulders during his farewell speech after his final National Basketball League game has fetched over Sh3.4 million ($33,000) at auction, the US media said on Sunday.

With the towel draped around him to help mop up his sweat, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar closed his speech with his signature phrase, "Mamba Out."

The towel ended up in the hands of a fan as Bryant walked off the court and was then sold several times before the latest online auction.

The winning bid on Sunday was $33,077. The buyer also received two used tickets to the April 13, 2016 Lakers game.

Bryant scored 60 points in the Lakers' 101-96 win over the Utah Jazz that night.

Jeff Woolf, president of Iconic Auctions, told American news broadcaster CNN that the winning bidder is famous for having a large Lakers memorabilia collection.

"He is a devoted Lakers fan," Woolf said. "His long-term plan is to create a museum in southern California."

Bryant died in January at age 41 in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles that killed eight others, including his daughter Gianna.

Bryant played his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers. The superstar guard led the club to five NBA titles during his stay.