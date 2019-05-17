Busy basketball weekend with 28 league matches on the cards

By CAXTON APOLLO

Champions Kenya Ports Authority will be seeking to garner maximum four crucial points in their two men’s Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League fixtures in Nairobi this weekend.

Twenty-eight matches are on the cards at Nyayo and USIU-A outdoor courts in Nairobi and KPA Hall, Makande in Mombasa.

Teams in all the five league categories are jostling for crucial points to enhance their chances of qualifying for the play-offs. Top eight teams in each category advance.

On Saturday, KPA, who are chasing a record equalling eighth title, will meet USIU-A Tigers from 2.30pm. At the same venue on Sunday, the dock men, who won their third straight league title last year, will end their busy tour of Nairobi against tough Blades from 4pm.

Disbanded Co-op Bank, hold the record for the most titles won. Ulinzi Warriors have also won the title seven times and are now chasing their eighth.

KPA are under pressure to garner maximum four points because they have already lost two early matches.

The dock men’s strongest challengers are leaders Ulinzi Warriors and second-placed Thunder, who have each lost only one match. KPA were beaten 88-76 by Thunder in Mombasa and Ulinzi Warriors at their backyard.

KPA, under former international point guard coach Sammy Kiki, lost seven top players including dangerous guard Victor Bosire and power forward James Mwangi, who jumped ship to rivals Ulinzi Warriors and Equity Bank respectively.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday: At Nyayo — Strathmore University v JKUAT (8.30am), Oryx v Tangit Sparks (11.30am), Storms v KPA (1pm), USIU-A Tigers v KPA (2.30pm), World Hope v Blades (2pm); At KPA hall, Makande — Coastal Kings v Neosasa (10am), Baobab v 4-Christ (12pm); At USIU-A — ANU v Strathmore University (10am), Little Prince v MKU Thika (8.30am), JKUAT v Egerton University (11.30am), Trailblazers v Nakuru Club (1pm), Upper Hill School v Mustangs (2.30pm), Lions v Strathmore University (4pm)