Can Thunder strike Ulinzi armoury again?

By CAXTON APOLLO

More by this Author

Leaders Thunder will take on rivals Ulinzi Warriors in a top-of-the-table men's Premier League clash that will decide the winners of the 2018/19 regular season on Friday 7pm at Nyayo Gymnasium.

Thunder, who are chasing their first ever league title, moved top after defeating champions Kenya Ports Authority 82-68 in Nairobi last weekend. Sadat Gaya's charges have 41 points from 19 wins and two losses and victory over the soldiers in their last match of the regular season will see them finish top on 43 points.

Ulinzi, who are second on 39 points from 19 wins and one loss, will be seeking to avenge first leg defeat where they went down 55-68. Despite having a game in hand against Umoja, victory over Thunder on Friday will assure Ulinzi of top spot as they seek to recapture the league title they last won in 2015.

NO PRESSURE

"We don't feel any pressure because we have trained well and are ready to beat our opponents again to finish top in the regular season. We managed to defeat reigning champions KPA both home and away and that has motivated us to go places this season,'' said Thunder coach Gaya.

Thunder's international shooting guard Griffin Ligare, who scored game-high 26 points against KPA last weekend, will team up with forward Kevin Chogo, Faheem Juma and Nate Terry to break down Ulinzi.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Ulinzi coach William Balosi will rely on experienced forwards John Washika, William Ochieng, Antony Bwire, shooting guard Eric Mutoro and Austine Nyangweso.

On Saturday, Equity Bank will continue their quest for a top-four finish when they lock horns with Eldonets in Eldoret. Equity are fourth on the standings with 32 points while newcomers Eldonets have secured their first ever appearance in play-offs in sixth spot on 28 points.

In Mombasa, Kenya Ports Authority will host both USIU-A teams at Makande Gymnasium on Sunday.

At Nyayo, women's Premier League champions Equity Bank, who top the standings with 37 points from 18 wins and one loss, will welcome ninth-placed Kenyatta University Oryx while coach Juma Kent's University of Nairobi Dynamites, who are sixth on 31 points, will square it out with Eagle Wings at 1pm.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Mombasa

Men's Premier League: KPA v USIU-A Tigers (4pm)

Women's Premier League: KPA v USIU-A Flames (2pm)

Women's Division One: KPA Youth v Lady Bucks (12pm)

Nyayo

Women's Premier League

Oryx v Equity Bank (1pm)

Dynamites v Eagle Wings (2.30pm)

Women's Division One

Kisii University v Footprints (9am)

JKUAT v MKU Thika (8.30am)

Neosasa v Renegades (10am)

Menengai High School, Nakuru

Men's Division One

Nakuru Club v Pirates (10am)

Eldoret

Men's Premier League

Eldonets v Equity Bank ( 10am).

Sunday

Nyayo

Men's Division One

MKU Thika v Renegades (8.30am)

KAA v Zetech Titans (10am)

ANU v Pirates (12pm)

Mombasa

Men's Premier League

KPA v Blades (4pm)

Women's Premier League