Champs Equity Bank go two points clear in women’s league

Defending champions Equity Bank opened a two-point lead in women’s Basketball Premier League table of standings after garnering maximum four points in two second leg matches played at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium at the weekend.

Equity, who first won the local crown in 2016, started their campaign for four points with a hard-fought 79-70 victory over rivals Kenya Ports Authority on Saturday. The two battling teams had locked the scores 65-65 in regulation time, taking the match into over-time to separate them.

Equity Bank, who effectively avenged a half basket defeat they suffered in the first leg against KPA in Mombasa, outscored the dockers 12-5 in over-time for sweet victory. And on Sunday, Equity Bank wound up their two-match tour of Nairobi with a resounding 52-46 win over Zetech University after leading 36-33 at the breather. The two consecutive victories increased the bankers’ points tally to 27 from 13 wins and one loss.

Storms maintained their second position in the league on 25 points after registering a 54-37 win over Strathmore University. Storms, who are seeking to improve from their third position last year, have so far won nine matches and and lost seven.

KPA, who lost women’s league title to Equity Bank last year, recovered to rock USIU-A Flames 79-30, thanks to forward Vilma Achieng, who sunk 18 points and shooting guard Hilda Indasi (11). Coach Mike Opel’s KPA, who returned home with three points, moved to fourth spot on 21 points.

The dockers have registered nine victories and one loss. KPA still remain a threat to Equity Bank for the top position, should they keep their present top form. Coach Ronnie Owino’s Strathmore Swords dropped one vital point after Storms shocked them 54-37 but maintained their third position on the 12-team table standings on 23 points. The varsity students, who lost 41-53 to Storms in third position classification match last year, have won 10 outings and lost three. Zetech University kept their fourth position intact on 21 points after losing 46-52 to defending champions Equity Bank.

In the men’s Premier League, former champions Ulinzi Warriors enhanced their chances of grabbing first position in the regular season when they harvested maximum four points in two away matches in Kisumu and Eldoret.

On Saturday, Ulinzi Warriors beat hosts Lakeside 67- 57 in Kisumu and went ahead to demolish newcomers Eldonets 86-68 in Eldoret on Sunday.

