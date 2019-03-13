Champs Equity beef up squad ahead of new season

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Champions Equity Hawks have recruited ahead of their 2019 Kenya Basketball Federation women's Premier League season opener against Eagle Wings at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

The bankers have roped in internationals Melisa Akinyi, daughter of Kenyan legendry footballer John Bobby Ogolla, Daisy Ayodi and Cynthia Mawero, whom team manager Louise Araka said were very good additions to her squad.

This is after the bank released five players, whom they said were not adding any value to the team.

They include team captain Joyce Nabwire, Joyce Salah and Sylvia Ongwae, all of whom have played for the bankers since formation and Brenda Mwaniki, who joined from Kenyatta University Oryx.

Also out of the team on injury according to Araka is experienced Susan Akinyi, who will be out for the entire season, while Hilda Indasi also opted out with an injury.

“We are going for young players who will be with the team for a while as we target to win our first ever African club championships after our success at the Zone Five last season," Araka said, adding that international forward Velma Achieng Owino, who is on a brief professional stint in Seychelles, had committed to play for them from June.

Equity men's team coach Carey T9 Odhaimbo on Wednesday said he is still working on his final team list, but promised to make changes in his team, which failed to make a podium finish last season.