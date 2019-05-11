Champs Equity rout Delight in basketball league

By TITUS MAERO

More by this Author

Champions Equity Bank whitewashed home team Western Delight 86-21 in a Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) women’s Premier League match at Kakamega Police Canteen Grounds on Saturday.

Equity Bank met less resistance from the hosts right from the first whistle as Melisa Akinyi secured 13 points to put the bankers in command with a 25-4 first quarter lead.

In spite of playing at home, Delight came under heavy attack against their skilful opponents who enjoyed high ball possession. Touring Equity took the second quarter 22-5. Equity’s Daisy Ayodi scored 14 baskets in the second quarter, while Delight’s Euhpresia Kageha managed two points in the low-key match.