Champs KPA beat fighting Eldonets

New recruit Job Byron scored a game high 16 points to lead champions Kenya Ports Authority to a deserved 75-68 win over stubborn Eldonets in a tough Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League match at the KPA hall Makande, Mombasa on Sunday.

It was the Eldoret-based side's first loss of the new season after they saw off United States International University (USIU) in their opening league match in Eldoret a fortnight ago.

Franklin Omwaka, Neville Otieno and Brian Nyongesa were on top of their game, but debutantes Eldonets still trailed 10-15 in the first quarter and 16-20 in the second.

They came into the second half a rejuvenated side to lead the third quarter 29-24, but KPA regrouped for a 16-11 score line in the fourth quarter to carry the day.

KPA's other new signing Paul Ekiru, whom KPA traded from Riara Bucks, managed eight points.