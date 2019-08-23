Dynamites look to explode in Zetech University

By CAXTON APOLLO

Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) has called off Premier League and lower tier league matches initially scheduled for Saturday at Nyayo Gymnasium and United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) outdoor courts.

Joseph Amoko, KBF competition secretary, said they were forced to move the league matches because of unavailability of Nyayo Gymnasium this weekend. As a result, matches that had been planned for USIU-A on Saturday morning have also been postponed.

“We shall instead have only four matches on Sunday at USIU-A outdoor courts with the first match starting at 8.30am,’’ confirmed Amoko.

University of Nairobi’s Dynamites will step up their pursuit for a women's Premier League play-off spot when they lock horns with Zetech University at noon. Dynamites returned to top-flight league after more than 20 years in the cold when they finished second behind Africa Nazarene University (ANU) in last year’s women’s Division One league play-off.

Ranked seventh on the league standings with 21 points, Dynamites have won five matches and lost eight which leaves them with a tall order to qualify for the play-offs. Top eight teams will advance to the best-of-three series play-offs quarter-finals at the end of regular season. Zetech beat Dynamites 50-24 in the first leg and coach Juma Kent has a big task at hand.

"I have been away for two weeks since I was involved in the East Africa Military Games. They have trained well under my assistant and are ready upset Zetech in return leg. Our target is win against the four teams that we beat in the first leg to finish in top three positions," said Dynamites coach Kent.

Zetech University, on the other hand, are fourth on the standings with 24 points and are assured of a play-off spot. Maurice Obilo's charges, who have won nine matches and lost six, will be seeking to garner two crucial points against Dynamites to be guaranteed of finishing inside top four. Zetech will heavily rely on veteran Maureen Bosibori, Lucy Musyoki and Teresa Oloo for victory.

"Our first leg victory against Dynamites cannot be compared to return leg because many teams are now at their best and want to qualify for play-offs. We have no injuries and are ready for the showdown," said Obilo.

In the men’s Premier League, Umoja will take on Equity Bank in a return leg expected to be explosive. Equity Bank led by forward Lenson Kisia, Joshua Kisali and Bobby Onyango rocked Lakeside 65-55 last weekend. The bankers, who have won 11 matches and lost three, are placed fourth on the standings with 25 points and victory will boost their chances of finishing among top four.

Umoja defeated Lakeside 55-50 last weekend. They are ninth on 21 points from six wins and nine loses and pressure is on them to win their remaining matches to boost their chances of featuring in the play-offs.

In the men’s Division One League, Blazers will square it out with University of Nairobi’s Terrorists in a top-of-the-table clash. Terrorists and Blazers are level on 33 points and the winner on Sunday will go top with 35 points. Terrorists have won 14 matches and lost five while rivals Blazers have 13 wins and seven losses.

In the men’s Division Two League, Mount Kenya University (MKU) Thika will have a date with seasonal Little Prince.

Sunday fixtures (All matches at USIU-A outdoor courts)

Men’s Division Two League

MKU Thika v Little Prince (8.30am)

Men’s Division One League

Blazers v Terrorists (10am)

Women’s Premier League

Dynamites v Zetech University (12pm)

Men’s Premier League