By CAXTON APOLLO

More by this Author

The University of Nairobi's Dynamites on Sunday beat Zetech University 49-47 in Game Two to qualify for the women's basketball Premier League play-offs semi-finals at Nyayo National Stadium.

Dynamites, who made a return to the top competition after 25 years, eliminated Zetech 2-0 in the best-of-three series play-off quarter-final.

Coach Juma Kent's Dynamites had won Game One 46-41 on Saturday and Zetech needed to win Game Two to lock the series and force Game Three

Dynamites raced a 15-11 lead at end of first quarter. Zetech, who were seeded fifth in the regular season with 35 points, relied heavily on Naomi Bosibori and Teresa Oloo to erase the margin and forced a 8-8 tie in the second quarter.

Forward Triza Akeyo, who scored 13 points, and Valarie Kemunto, who sunk 11, helped youthful Dynamites take a 23-19 lead at the breather.

Zetech stepped up their offence in the last two quarters in which they outscored Dynamites 15-14 and 13-12 but had no luck of forcing a tie.

Advertisement

"I congratulate my players for the achievement of qualifying for the semi-finals as inexperienced newcomers. Anything is now possible, including to shock the giants to enter history books," Kent said.

Riara University qualified for the men's Division Two semi-final after they knocked out Neosasa 2-0 in the quarter-final.