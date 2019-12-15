Equity Bank draw first blood in play-offs final

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Equity Bank launched their title defence with a 63-59 over Kenya Ports Authority in Game One of the MadGoat National Classic basketball league play-offs final at KPA Makande Hall on Saturday.

The match which was delayed for two hours due to the unavailability of the referees finally tipped off at 6.15pm and it was Equity Bank who took command from the start with Belinda Okoth, Melisa Akinyi and Samba Mjomba executing so well.

The bankers took a huge 22-08 first quarter lead but Hilda Indasi, Taudencia Katumbi and Natalie Akinyi came in strongly for KPA in the second quarter which the dockers won 14-13 to trail 35-22 at half-time.

KPA won the third quarter 20-13 to close the gap to 48-42 at the end of the third before clinching the fourth 17-15. However, it was a little too late as Equity sealed the crucial away win by two baskets.

Annrose Mandela, a former KPA player, scored a game-high 15 points for the bankers while Belinda Okoth and Samba Mjomba added 12 and eight points respectively.

Indasi who had a good game led KPA with 15 points while Katumbi and Akinyi scored 14 and 12 points for KPA who play the bankers in Game Two on Sunday before action moves to Nairobi from Wednesday in this best-of-five series.

"We executed our game plan well though my players ran out of steam towards the end of the game which is a concern," said Equity Bank coach David Maina.