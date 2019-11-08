Equity Bank launch title defence

By CAXTON APOLLO

Champions Equity Bank will begin their quest for a second consecutive women’s basketball Premier League title on Saturday as the end of season best-of-three play-offs quarter-finals get underway at Nyayo Gymnasium.

Three Game One matches will be played on Saturday with the fourth quarter-final clash between Kenya Ports Authority and Eagles Wings slated for November 16 after Kenya Basketball Federation competition secretary Joseph Amoko confirmed postponement on Friday.

Men’s Premier League play-offs Game One match pitting champions KPA against Strathmore University's Blades has also been moved to next weekend.

Coach David Maina’s Equity Bank, who defeated KPA 3-1 in last year’s play-offs final to clinch their first title, finished top in the regular season with 43 points.

The bankers needed to beat Strathmore University's Swords 61-51 in the last match of the second leg to be assured of first place. Equity had an outstanding season which saw them win a record 21 outings and lose only once 50-52 to rivals KPA away in Mombasa.

Equity will start as favourites against Tangit Sparks if the results of their regular season matches is anything to go by. The bankers demolished Sparks 84-58 in second leg to complete a double having beaten them in the first leg. Evergreen forward Betty Kananu, shooting guard Samba Mjomba, Belinda Okoth and Linda Alando are some of the Kenyan internationals Maina will be relying on.

Coach Maina said: "Our focus was to finish regular season in first position to have an advantage of playing many matches at home against rivals KPA which will boost our chances of retaining the crown."

After sneaking into the play-offs in eighth position with 32 points, Tangit Sparks cannot be underrated. Seasonal Celia Okumu, Emily Achieng and Brenda Mwaniki have the needed experience to upset the giants. Game Two is scheduled for Sunday 4pm.

EYES ON SEMIS

Swords, who lost their last second leg match 51-61 to Equity Bank, secured third position with 37 points. Swords will take on coach Abel Nson’s Storms in Game One at 2.30pm.

The students were beaten 3-0 by Equity Bank in last year’s semi-final and veteran coach Ronnie Owino will parade dependable stars Riana Damaris, Clara Rotich and Neema Achieng for a good start to qualify for the last four for second year in a row.

Storms, on the other hand, booked a place in the play-offs after finishing sixth with 35 points. Storms were knocked out 0-3 by KPA in last year’s semi-final and this time around forward Linet Atieno, Sylvia Omollo and Pamella Sinda have to dig deep to reach the final. Game Two will be played on Sunday 2.30pm.

University of Nairobi’s Dynamites finished fourth to book Zetech University in the quarter-finals. Dynamites coach Juma Kent is optimistic that the duo of forward Vallery Kemunto and Liz Okumu will lead his side to victory over Zetech. Dynamites beat Storms 57-50 in their last match of second leg to send a warning to Zetech.

In the lower tier play-offs matches, Riara University will start as favourites to eliminate Neosasa 2-0 in Game Two of men’s Division Two League. Riara won Game One 67-44.

In men’s Division One, Riara will host Kisii University for Game Two starting 8.30am.

In women’s Division One, Strathmore will be seeking a 2-0 sweep over KCA-U in Game Two to qualify for the semi-final. Strathmore squeezed a narrow 38-32 victory in Game One.

FIXTURES (all matches at Nyayo Stadium)

Saturday

Men’s Division Two: Neosasa v Riara University (10am)

Men's Division One: Riara University v Kisii University (8.30am)

Women’s Premier League: Women’s Division One: Strathmore University v KCA-U (11.30am), Equity Bank v Tangit Sparks (1.30pm), Strathmore University v Storms (2.30pm), Dynamites v Zetech University (4pm)

Men’s Division Two: KPA Youth v JKUAT (Mombasa).

Sunday