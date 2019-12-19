Equity Bank scent basketball title

By PHILIP ONYANGO

More by this Author

Defending champions Equity Bank will be looking to wrap up the series and successful retain their title when they take on Kenya Ports Authority in Game Four of the National Classic Basketball League women's playoff final at the Nyayo National stadium Gymnasium from 7pm Thursday.

Equity only need a win in Game Four to retain the title.

The bankers rallied from behind to hit KPA 54-51 in Game Three of the best-of-five series at the same venue on Wednesday to take a 2-1 lead.

The teams were tied 1-1 from the Mombasa leg which was hosted by KPA.

KPA have themselves to blame for the loss on Wednesday, after allowing the bankers to score 20 points from the 27 turnovers they committed. Point guard Natalie Akinyi and Debra Atieno were the main culprits with six turnovers each.

MJOMBA OPENS FLOODGATES

Advertisement

Evergreen Samba Mjomba made the first basket with her signature 3-point shot but a Vilma Awino free-throw and Taudencia Katumbi's basket restored parity.

It was however KPA who dominated the early exchanges, racing to a 13-05 lead inside the first quarter but the bankers clawed their way back with Melisa Akinyi, Hilda Ndegwa and Belinda Okoth playing a pivotal role to reduce the gap to 14-11 at the end of the quarter.

The second quarter was evenly contested but it is Equity Bank who ran with it 13-12 as KPA women went to the break with a two-point lead at 26-24.

Indasi, who has lit the playoffs with classic displays, once again top-scored with a game high 14 points while Vilma Awino and Katumbi managed 10 and eight points respectively for KPA.