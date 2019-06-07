Equity sides eager to bank all 8 points

By CAXTON APOLLO

More by this Author

Equity Bank men and women’s teams will be looking to enhance their qualification chances in this year’s Premier League play-offs in their loaded weekend at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium.

On Saturday, women’s champions Equity Bank, who saw their unbeaten record broken by rivals Kenya Ports Authority 52-50 in Mombasa last weekend, will open their four points campaign against newcomers Dynamites from 1pm before facing. another newly promoted side Africa Nazarene University from 11.30am at the same venue on Sunday.

Equity Bank men’s side, on the other hand, will start as hot favourites against new look, struggling USIU-A Tigers today from 4pm.

They will then wrap up their weekend assignment tomorrow at the same venue against slippery World Hope.

The bankers will be buoyed by their morale boosting 78-73 victory over reigning champions KPA The bankers will be buoyed by their morale boosting 78-73 victory over reigning champions KPA at their Mat their Makande backyard last weekend.

Equity women’s coach David Maina, will no doubt parade good height advantage in Belinda Akoth, shooting guard Betty Kananu and experienced Annerose Mandela.

Dynamites, who are handled by former Fiba international referee Juma Kent, posted impressive results last weekend, an indicator they are well prepared to face the giants.

“We have a tight defence as a strength and Equity Bank can only underrate us at their own risk," warned Juma.

On Saturday, KPA men and women’s teams, will be away in Kakamega to play hosts Lakeside at Kakamega Police Canteen and Western Delight tomorrow respectively.

It will be a tricky outing for the coastal sides against teams desperate for wins.

The dock men, who are the reigning champions lost their third match 73-78 to Equity Bank and coach Sammy Kiki cannot afford to drop another vital point.

Saturday:

At Nyayo - Riara University v Eldonets (8.30am), Strathmore University v Kisii University (10am), Eagle Wings v USIU-A Flames (11.30am), Equity Bank v Dynamites (1pm), Equity Bank v USIU-A Tigers (4pm); at Kakamega Police Canteen: KPA v Lakeside (10am); at Menengai High School - Renegades v Coastal Kings (9am), Nakuru Club v Barclays Bank (10.30am), Egerton University v Coastal Kings (12pm); at USIU-A - MKU Thika v Baobab Blazers (8.30am), JKUAT v Upper Hill School (11.30am), Little Prince v Upper Hill School (2.30pm)

Sunday: