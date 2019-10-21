Equity Bank win Zone Five opener

By PHILIP ONYANGO

More by this Author

IN DAR ES SALAAM

Defending champions Equity Bank Monday registered an impressive 96-39 win over Le Gazzele from Burundi in their opening match of the Fiba Africa Zone Five Club Championships in Dar es Salaam.

The game was however delayed for close to two hours due to a clash in uniforms and late payment by the Burundi team, issues that were sorted before the game tipped off at 5.30pm.

Silalei Shani scored 15 points for the bankers while Rita Anyango and Melissa Atieno added 14 and 12 respectively while Izompora Annicka managed a game high 18 to top score for Burundi.