Equity, Emyba clash at Nyayo

Equity Bank men's basketball team will be seeking to qualify for the Premier League play-offs semi-final when they entertain Emyba in Game Two of the quarter-finals at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium at 7.30pm.

The bankers, who failed to qualify for last year's semi-final, started off well with a narrow 66-64 victory over Emyba in a tough Game One in which they trailed 28-36 at the breather.

Equity, who had good season which saw them finish third on table standings with 39 points to sail into the play-offs, will need a second consecutive victory to eliminate Emyba 2-0.

Emyba, who were promoted to the Premier League this year after finishing runners-up to Eldonets in the men's Division One league, are only left with one chance to win Game 2 Friday night and lock the series 1-1. The decisive Game Three in-case of a tie is scheduled for Sunday at 5.30pm.

Seven-time champions Ulinzi Warriors were the first to qualify for the play-offs semi-final after knocking out Lakeside 2-0 in the best-of-three series quarter-finals.

Second seed Thunder battled from behind to bundle out newcomers Eldonets 2-1. Eldonets had won Game One 63-53 in Eldoret but Thunder won 82-50 in Game Two and 52-33 in the decisive make-or-break Game Three.