Equity, KPA keep up chase for top position

By CAXTON APOLLO

More by this Author

Champions Equity Bank will intensify their campaign to finish top in the regular season of the women’s basketball Premier League when they entertain Eagle Wings at Nyayo National Gymnasium from 4pm on Saturday.

Coach David Maina’s Equity, who are seeking to retain the title for the second year in a row, currently head the 12-team league table standings on 27 points.

The bankers are favourites to clinch top place based on their record of 13 wins and one loss so far this term. Storms, who are second on 27 points, have won 10 matches but lost seven.

Eagle Wings are in eighth position on 20 points after losing two matches in a row last weekend. The former three-time champions complicated their chances of qualifying for the play-offs when they lost 67-58 to Storms before Strathmore University Swords clobbered them 52-36.

It remains to be seen whether Kenya’s women’s national team assistant coach Everline Kedogo, guard Eunice Ouma, Lucy Machuma and Sandra will revive Eagle Wings’ narrow chances of finishing among the top eight teams.

'BEAT KPA'

Equity, on the other hand, have little to worry them against an Eagle Wings side they easily defeated in the first leg.

Equity beat former champions KPA 79-70 in overtime followed by another 52-46 win over Zetech University recently to be firmly in the driver’s seat.

Red-hot Betty Kananu, Annerose Mandela, Linda Alando and shooting guard Samba Mjomba are expected to provide critical baskets for Equity.

Former 12-time league champions KPA return to Nairobi to meet coach Juma Kent’s University of Nairobi’s Dynamites on Saturday as from 10:30am. The dock women are Equity's main challengers for top place having so far lost only two matches, and are on 20 points.

Coach Mike Opel will rely heavily on experienced Selina Okumu, Natalie Akinyi and forward Vilma Achieng to teach newcomers Dynamites a lesson.

On Sunday, KPA will take on debutants Africa Nazarene University from 2:30pm.

Storms will start as favourites to win against hosts Western Delight at Kakamega Police Canteen on Saturday at 10:30am.

After beating Eagle Wings 67-58 last weekend, forward Lynnette Atieno and Steffie Ngabire will be coach Abel Nson’s key actors.

In the another women’s Premier League on Sunday, Strathmore University will be seeking to extend their winning streak to 11 matches when they lock horns with Zetech University.

Strathmore are third on 23 points and well placed to finish in the top four to qualify for the play-off quarter-finals.

In the men’s Division One league matches at Nyayo, Strathmore University will lock horns with Barclays Bank; Little Prince host Coastal Kings in a Division Two showdown while Riara University face Baobab as KDF Morans battle it out with Zetech University.