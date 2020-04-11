Equity coach shares his self-quarantine experience

By GEOFFREY ANENE

Equity Bank men's basketball team coach Carey 'T9' Odhiambo is a happy man.

This is after he completed the mandatory 14-day quarantine period and tested negative for the coronavirus after returning to the country from the United States on March 18.

"I went to the USA to enhance my basketball knowledge for three months. It was a great experience," Odhiambo told Nation Sport.

The government announced last month that all people coming to the country must self-quarantine for 14 days because of the coronavirus pandemic that has so far claimed seven lives in the country with 191 cases reported.

"The coronavirus pandemic has affected us in a big way. Our teams can't operate. Some of us rely on sport for our daily bread. We are affected financially, emotionally and socially," said Odhiambo.

"I believe we will come out of this crisis stronger. I have finished my self-quarantine at home. It's tough to go through it for 14 days. I'm very well now."

"I used to wake up, pray, shower, take breakfast which is passed through the door, read a lot of books, check the Internet, drink a lot of water...do the same things everyday, in seclusion."

Odhiambo was tasked with visiting Bahati Health Centre in Nairobi to confirm he was observing the self-quarantine rules daily. He also went there after the quarantine period.

"It's tough to be able to move freely. The public has a bad notion that everyone from abroad has coronavirus. If you follow the guidelines, everything is ok. It's tough, but we do it for our families and friends and the larger Kenya."