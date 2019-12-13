Ex-NBA commissioner undergoes brain surgery

By AFP

LOS ANGELES

Former NBA commissioner David Stern underwent emergency surgery on Thursday after suffering a brain haemorrhage, the NBA announced.

"NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern suffered a sudden brain haemorrhage earlier today for which he underwent emergency surgery. Our thoughts and prayers are with David and his family," the league said in a news release.

ESPN reported that the 77-year-old Stern collapsed at a New York restaurant and was rushed to a hospital where doctors performed the operation.

The NBA did not release any details on his condition.

Stern served as commissioner from 2006 to 2014 before he was replaced by Adam Silver. Before that he was deputy commissioner under Russ Granik from 1990 to 2006.

During Stern's 30 years as commissioner, the league added seven new franchises, relocated a half-dozen others and dramatically increased revenues.

The average player salary went from $250,000 in 1984 to $5 million.

Well wishes came from fans and people around the league such as former Los Angeles Laker Magic Johnson.

"Join Cookie and I in praying for my good friend who helped save my life, former NBA Commissioner David Stern," Johnson wrote on Twitter, referring to his wife.

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said the whole organization is hoping for a speedy recovery.

"The thoughts and prayers of the Dallas organization are with commissioner David Stern," Carlisle said.

"I was with him a month ago yesterday in New York, we had a couple of days between games, I actually sat with him in his office in New York, I consider him a great friend and obviously a great friend of the game."