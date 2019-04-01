Former champs Eagle Wings set early pace

By PHILIP ONYANGO

More by this Author

Table-topping Eagle Wings women’s team have taken the 2019 national classic basketball league by storm and have already thrown down the gauntlet as the team to beat if early results are anything to go by.

The 2011 and 2013 National Classic Basketball league champions look determined to upset the form book for yet another league title after close to seven-year wait, thanks to the youthful players that coach Everlyne Kedogo recruited at the beginning of this season.

After four matches played so far they are patched at the top of table standings with seven points after three wins and a single loss against defending champions Equity Bank.

The self-sponsored Nairobi-based outfit still remain the first and only Kenyan team to make a podium finish at the Africa Club championships when they took a bronze medal during the 2013 edition in Morocco.

Eagle Wings lost 35-62 to champions Equity Bank on the opening day of the 2019 season at Nyayo National Gymnasium on March 11, but quickly made amends to beat Tangit Queens 46-45 the following day.

Last weekend, they made mincemeat of Kakamega based Western Delight whom they hammered 63-38 before seeing off Kenyatta University Oryx 65-51 to crown off a successful weekend.

New signings, the youthful duo of Kenyatta University’s Berine Awuor and Rose Mshila, and immediate former Butere Girls high school running guard Irene Atieno seem to have brought the much needed energy and zeal the team missed last season.

Such is the spirit in the team that they steamrollered their opponents over the weekend without coach Everlyne Kedogo on the sidelines as she is away in Rwanda on official duty.

Equity Bank women who have so far played only two matches remain second with a maximum four points following victories over Eagle Wings and United States International University (USIU) while Kenya Ports Authority women, last year’s league runners-up, are still waiting for their first league assignment three weeks into the season.