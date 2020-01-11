France-based player links up with Morans

By PHILIP ONYANGO

France-based Robert Nyakundi landed in the country on Friday night bringing the national men's basketball team camp to a near full house as the Morans intensified their training ahead of the Afro Basketball pre-qualifiers which tip off at the Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday.

This leaves Tunisian based Bush Wamukota, who is expected in the country on Sunday as the only player yet to report to camp, as coach Cliff Owuor prepares to name his final team of 12 for the championships.

Nyakundi trained with us today (Saturday) and I must say he is good. His basketball IQ is very high, he understands the game very well, while his shots are dropping which gives him an advantage of playing as both a small forward and power forward," an excited Owuor said after Saturday's morning training.

According to the coach, the widely travelled Nyakundi, who has also played professional basketball in Belgium and Romania after playing college basketball in the US, will be a good replacement for Ronnie Gundo and Tylor Okari, both of whom are unavailable for this championship due to club commitments in Spain and Denmark respectively.

Other players who have pulled out of the team in the past two weeks include James Mwangi (injury), James Mwashika (injury) and Joseph Khaemba.

Nyakundi, 30, who is six foot seven, recently played pro basketball for Roanne in France.

He was a standout player for Southern Methodist University (SMU) between 2008 and 2012 with an incredibly sharp shooting touch leading his team in several statistics, including scoring earning a call up to the All-Conference USA team.

Nyakundi, who has a dual citizenship, was born in Arlington Texas, USA and attended Bowie High School from where was he was recruited by SMU.

While in high school, he played for the Dallas Mustangs AAU team, an organisation that selects the best high school basketball players to regional teams with virtually all NBA players having once played for an AAU team.

While in high school and at AAU, Nyakundi played power forward where he scored most of his points in the low post.

In his senior season, Nyakundi was selected as the team captain and was clearly the best player on the team.

He started 31 matches and led the team in scoring (14.8 ppg), rebounds (4.8 rpg) and steals (1.1).

He was selected to the 3rd team all-Conference USA and also excelled in his free throw percentage making 84.7 percent of his free throws making him a very good addition in the Kenya team.