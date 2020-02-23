Heat crush Cavaliers, honour Wade

By AFP

LOS ANGELES

Miami broke the franchise record for points in the first half en route to a 124-105 rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers on a night when the Heat retired the jersey of guard Dwyane Wade.

The Heat led 82-52 at the halftime to produce its best half in history after making 14 of their first 17 shots to start the NBA contest.

At halftime, the Heat honoured the 38-year-old Wade whose No. 3 jersey was retired and raised to the rafters at American Airlines Arena.

Thirteen time all-star Wade helped Miami to three NBA championships and is the organization's all-time leader in games, points, assists and steals.

Wade's speech included a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

"Kobe said the most important thing is to try to inspire others so they can be great in whatever they try to do," Wade said. "I hope I inspired you. Thank you for making me a part of your legacy.

Please know you're a huge part of mine."

Playing without top scorer Jimmy Butler, the Heat shot 77 percent in the first half against the last-place Cavaliers.

Kendrick Nunn tallied 24 points and eight assists to lead the seven Miami players who scored in double figures. Duncan Robinson added 19, Kelly Olynyk 17 and Goran Dragic 16 for the Heat, who improved to 23-3 at home.

Bam Adebayo had 15, and Derrick Jones and Jae Crowder each had 13.

The Heat shot 57 percent from the field overall and connected on 19 of 40 three-pointers.

Cedi Osman had 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Collin Sexton added 17 points and Tristan Thompson scored 16 for the Cavaliers who own the worst record in the Eastern Conference.