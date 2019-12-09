Heat find a Herro in Bulls win

By AFP

LOS ANGELES

Miami rookie Tyler Herro's 27 points included a go-ahead three-pointer with 38.2 seconds remaining in overtime Sunday in the Heat's 110-105 NBA victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Herro's heroics included a three-pointer with 7.1 seconds left in regulation, which ended with the score tied at 97-97.

He made three more from beyond the arc in the extra session as the Heat improved to 10-0 at home this season and 17-6 overall.

Center Bam Adebayo boosted the Heat with 21 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, and Jimmy Butler contributed 23 points.

But with 3:13 remaining in overtime, Kris Dunn's three-point play gave the Bulls a 102-99 lead.

Herro drained a three-pointer to knot the score at 102-102 only for Chicago's Coby White to make a three-pointer for a 105-102 Bulls lead.

It was Herro to the rescue, with a three-pointer that tied it at 105-105 and another long-range shot that put the Heat ahead for good.

"My teammates trusted me with the ball," the 19-year-old reserve guard said. "Every time I get a shot, I have confidence."

In Dallas, Luka Doncic scored 27 points with seven rebounds and eight assists for his 19th straight game of at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists.

He passed NBA icon Michael Jordan for the most such games in a row since the NBA/ABA merger in the 1970s, but it wasn't enough to deliver a victory for the Mavs, who fell 110-106 to the Sacramento Kings.

THWART RALLY

Doncic missed a potential game-tying basket with 7.7 seconds remaining as Sacramento thwarted a late Mavericks rally.

Nemanja Bjelica, who led the Kings with 30 points, closed out the scoring with a layup after Richaun Holmes grabbed the rebound of Doncic's miss.

Buddy Hield added 26 points for the Kings, former Maverick Harrison Barnes had 13 and Holmes chipped in 12.

Tim Hardaway led the Mavs with 29. That included nine three-pointers, but Dallas -- coming off a 130-84 rout of New Orleans -- ultimately couldn't come back from a 24-point third-quarter deficit.

They gave it a good shot, putting together a 10-0 scoring run that whittled Sacramento's lead to two points with 33.8 seconds remaining, but that was as close as the Mavs could get.

The Los Angeles Clippers bounced back from an embarrassing 28-point loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday with a 135-119 victory over the Wizards in Washington.

Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Clippers as they improved to 1-1 in their six-game road trip.

"We just wanted to come in and execute," Leonard said. "Last game, we played very sluggish on the offensive end.

"It's really not about missing shots or making shots, it's about getting into our offense and executing and making the right play."

Paul George added 27 points as five Clippers players scored in double figures. Montrezl Harrell added nine of his 20 in the fourth quarter to help Los Angeles put away the determined Wizards.

Davis Bertans came off the Washington bench and matched his season-high with 25 points.