Storms seek Zetech scalp in basketball league

Storms will open the second leg of their Kenya Basketball Federation women's Premier League matches against Zetech University at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium at 2.30pm on Sunday.

Storms are second on the standings after completing their 11 first leg matches with 18 points. They have won seven outings and lost four. Strathmore University, who surrendered their unbeaten run 54-46 to champions Equity Bank, top the 12-team competition on 19 points.

The varsity students, who host former champions Kenya Ports Authority on Saturday, had won nine matches in a row before they lost to Equity a week ago.

Coach Abel Nson’s focused Storms, who finished in third position last year, have picked up top form with their stars Linet Atieno, Steffie Ngabire and Deedee Were terrorising opponents.

Zetech, on the other hand, have won five outings and lost three in the first leg. It will be interesting to see how Maureen Bosibori, Lucy Musyoki and Teresa Oloo of Zetech will stop the basket hungry Storms.

Before meeting Storms, Zetech will have another tough match against Eagle Wings on Saturday at 10am. Storms shocked giants KPA 55-52.

On Saturday, KPA will start their two match tour of Nairobi against coach Ronnie Owino’s Strathmore University at Nyayo from 11.30am. Strathmore are still reeling from their painful loss to Equity Bank that ended their unbeaten run and KPA’s new head coach Mike Opel should be prepared for a tough battle.

Emmaculate Awuor and Neema Achieng will be out to help Strathmore to avoid a second successive defeat. KPA will wind up their tour of Nairobi against Tangit Sparks, who are handled by top national referee Justus Akhwesa.

On Sunday, Strathmore will take Kenyatta University Oryx, who have gained momentum after a tough start to the season. Oryx showed they have come of age with a 64-57 win over Tangit Sparks in their last assignement.

Fresh from their 57-35 thrashing by champions Equity Bank, University of Nairobi’s Dynamites will tackle fellow students USIU-A Flames. Dynamites have won four matches and lost as many. Coach Cliffe Owuor is still finding the right rotations in his new-look Flames, who have only won one and lost eight matches. Flames were humiliated 52-40 by Eagle Wings last weekend.

Lakeside, who threatened KPA only to go down 69-50 in Kisumu, will play a tricky away match against KCA University.

KPA men’s side will be making a return to Nairobi to lock horns with World Hope on Saturday at 2.30pm. Coach Sammy Kiki’s KPA have confidence in veteran Job Byron, Dickson Aran, forward Aerial Okall and Kennedy Wachira, who are capable to ensuring that the dock men return with two points.

KPA have won six matches and lost three. World Hope, under coach George Namake, have won two and lost seven and forward Eugene Omondi will lead their pack to shake the giants.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Renegades v Nebulas (8.30am), Nakuru Club Zetech University (10am), Egerton University v Kisumu Lakeside (11.30am). Nyayo: KCA-U v KPA Youth (8.30am), Zetech University v Eagle Wings (10am), Strathmore University v KPA (11.30am), USIU-A Flames v Dynamites (1pm), KCA-U v Lakeside (2.30pm), World Hope v KPA (4pm). Eldoret: Footprints v Eldonets (8.30am). USIU-A: Eldonets v Umoja (10am), NIBS v MKU Thika (8.30am), JKUAT v Riara University (10am), Lions v KAA (11.30am), Trailblazers v Terrorists (2.30pm), Little Prince v Neosasa (4pm).