Warriors, Thunder seek wins in second leg openers

The men’s basketball Premier League title contenders Ulinzi Warriors and Thunder will begin their second leg matches against unpredictable opponents at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium this weekend.

On Saturday, Warriors - who were the first team to conclude the first leg one month ago - will lock horns with newcomers Emyba at 4pm. Thunder on the other hand have a date with Kenya College of Accountancy University, who are also chasing a place in the play-offs, at the same venue on Sunday from 4pm.

Thunder and Ulinzi Warriors are the front runners for this year’s championship after having finished the competitive first leg matches in he top two positions with 21 points each.

THUNDER TOP

Coach Sadat Gaya’s Thunder sit atop the standings by virtue of having beaten Warriors 68-55. Both teams have so far won 10 matches and lost once.

Warriors have used the long break to prepare for their second leg matches and the Military Games scheduled for Nairobi in August. Team Manager Stephen Bartilol said guards Victor Bosire, Eric Mutoro, Joseph Khaemba and forward James Mwangi have also been training vigorously with Kenya’s national team and they are ready to steer Warriors to victory in their second leg opener.

Coach William Balozi said: "Ulinzi and Thunder are likely to finish the regular season in the first two positions which will make them only meet in the 2019 best-of-five series play-offs final."

Emyba, who are third with 16 points from five wins and six losses, will use their international friendly matches exposure in Rwanda to try and deny Warriors victory. As usual, Emyba will field forwards Thomas Kioko and Eugene Adera, who have been consistent in scoring critical baskets for the self supporting side.

Thunder ended their first leg assignments with a comfortable 57-42 win over Lakeside and their strong shooting guard Griffins Ligare, who has been training with Kenya’s team for the African Games qualifiers set for Kampala, Uganda next week, will team up with Silas Guya, forwards Ancette Wafula and Kevin Chogo against KCA-U.

The varsity students have only managed three wins with seven loses and their dependable stars Kevin Oduor and Lawrence Wandera have an uphill task of pushing the team into the top eight positions to qualify for the play-offs. Thunder rocked KCA-U 54-46 in the first leg.

Champions KPA, who defeated World Hope 96-49 in Nairobi last weekend, will begin their second leg matches away in Eldoret against Eldonets from 10am on Saturday.

KPA women’s team will also be away in Nairobi to play two first leg assignments against Zetech University on Saturday and against Kenyatta University Oryx on Sunday from 1pm.

The dockers comfortably garnered maximum points from their last weekend’s tour of Nairobi and coach Mike Opel’s team is focused to reclaim the league title they lost to Equity Bank last year.

KPA comfortably beat hosts Strathmore University 59-39 and went ahead to destroy coach Justus Akhwesa’s Tangit Sparks 71-27.

In other matches, Strathmore University Blades will take on Equity Bank in a tricky first leg showdown, Storms start as favourites against struggling Tangit Sparks.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Menengai High School: Renegades v JKUAT (8.30am), Egerton University v JKUAT (10am), Nakuru Club v ANU (11.30am). Eldoret: Eldonets v KPA (10am).

Nyayo Stadium Gymnasium: KDF Morans v Lions (8.30am), Footprints v Strathmore University (10am), Zetech University v KPA (11.30am), Strathmore University v Zetech University (1pm), Blades v Equity Bank (2.30pm), Ulinzi Warriors v Emyba (4pm). USIU-A Out Door Courts: Neosasa v MKU Thika (8.30am), Riara University v Nebulas (10am), Riara University v KCA-U (11.30am), Little Prince v 4-Christ (1pm), KCITI v Upper Hill School (2.30pm), Barclays Bank v KAA (4pm).

KPA Makanda Gymnasiun: KPA Youth v Kisii University (4pm).

Sunday

Eldoret: Eldonets v JKUAT (10am)

Nyayo: ANU v Barclays Bank (8.30am), Strathmore University v Egerton University (10am), Strathmore University v ANU (11.30am), Oryx v KPA (1pm), Storms v Tangit Sparks (2.30pm), Thunder v KCA-U (4pm)