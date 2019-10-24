Why KBF postponed play-offs

By CAXTON APOLLO

The Kenya Basketball Federation has called off Friday's two opening men's Premier League and Division Two play-offs quarter-final Game One matches due to the unavailability of the Nyayo National Stadium.

Joseph Amoko, the federation’s competition secretary, said on Thursday that the initial first lower-tier play-offs Game One showdown between Pirates and KDF Morans scheduled for 6pm, followed by the men's Premier League opener pitting Equity Bank against Emyba will have to be re-scheduled.

Amoko said other nine lower-tier play-offs Game One and two women's Premier League second leg matches initially scheduled for Nyayo on Saturday and Sunday have been shifted to United States International University of Africa's (USIU-A) in Ruaraka.

"Nyayo Stadium was booked to host the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon and we have to be forced to re-locate the play-offs Game One opening matches to a different venue instead of postponement," said Amoko.

Equity Bank had beaten Blades 67-59 in their last second leg men's Premier League match to finish third with 39 points to face sixth-rated Emyba. Emyba managed to end the regular season with 32 points.

Kenyatta University Pirates powered their way into the play-offs after finishing top in their tough men's Division One league with 39 points to book a date with eighth-rated Kenya Defence Force Morans, who garnered 33 points.

Equity were to meet Emyba in Game Two of the best-of-three series on Saturday from 4pm with Game Three in case of a 1-1 tie scheduled for Sunday.