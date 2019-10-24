alexa Why KBF postponed play-offs - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Basketball

Why KBF postponed play-offs

Thursday October 24 2019

Ulinzi Warriors' Biron Wasilwa (right) is fouled by Emyba's Zadock Asoko during their Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League match at Nyayo stadium on June 22, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |

Ulinzi Warriors' Biron Wasilwa (right) is fouled by Emyba's Zadock Asoko during their Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League match at Nyayo stadium on June 22, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Amoko said other nine lower-tier play-offs Game One and two women's Premier League second leg matches initially scheduled for Nyayo on Saturday and Sunday have been shifted to United States International University of Africa's (USIU-A) in Ruaraka.
Advertisement
 
CAXTON APOLLO
By CAXTON APOLLO
More by this Author

The Kenya Basketball Federation has called off Friday's two opening men's Premier League and Division Two play-offs quarter-final Game One matches due to the unavailability of the Nyayo National Stadium.

Joseph Amoko, the federation’s competition secretary, said on Thursday that the initial first lower-tier play-offs Game One showdown between Pirates and KDF Morans scheduled for 6pm, followed by the men's Premier League opener pitting Equity Bank against Emyba will have to be re-scheduled.

Amoko said other nine lower-tier play-offs Game One and two women's Premier League second leg matches initially scheduled for Nyayo on Saturday and Sunday have been shifted to United States International University of Africa's (USIU-A) in Ruaraka.

"Nyayo Stadium was booked to host the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon and we have to be forced to re-locate the play-offs Game One opening matches to a different venue instead of postponement," said Amoko.

Equity Bank had beaten Blades 67-59 in their last second leg men's Premier League match to finish third with 39 points to face sixth-rated Emyba. Emyba managed to end the regular season with 32 points.

Kenyatta University Pirates powered their way into the play-offs after finishing top in their tough men's Division One league with 39 points to book a date with eighth-rated Kenya Defence Force Morans, who garnered 33 points.

Also Read

Advertisement

Equity were to meet Emyba in Game Two of the best-of-three series on Saturday from 4pm with Game Three in case of a 1-1 tie scheduled for Sunday.

Coach Ronnie Owino's Strathmore University Swords will be seeking to move to fourth position when they confront relegation bound hosts USIU-A.

Advertisement