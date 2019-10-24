KPA, Equity face date with destiny in Fiba tourney

By PHILIP ONYANGO

IN DAR ES SALAAM

Kenya Ports Authority and Equity Bank face tough semi-final match-ups in the Fiba Africa Club Championships Zone Five as the games enter a crucial stage here Friday evening.

At stake will be the two available automatic tickets to represent the zone at the final tour of the championships set for Madagascar later next month.

KPA women won back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017 but surrendered the title to local rivals Equity Bank when the championship was held in Dar es Salaam last year.

Friday's semi-finals matches are very crucial since the teams that make the final will qualify for the Madagascar extravaganza.

The Dockers beat Jeshi la Kujenga Taita (JKT) of Tanzania 68-47 to top group A after a hard fought 58-57 win over stubbon JKL Dolphine from Uganda in opening match and will be up against Rwanda Patriotic Army (APR ) in the semi-finals after the Rwandans lost 70-58 to Equity Bank to finish second in Group B.

Group B winners Equity Bank women have a date with JKL Dolphine from Uganda in the other last four encounter at the same venue.

"We came here to defend our title and that is the focus at the moment. We have watched the Ugandans play and have planned for them accordingly," said stand in Equity Bank coach Carey T9 Odhiambo. Odhiambo is holding brief for head coach David Maina who had to travel back home on Wednesday due to pressing personal issues.

KPA coach Mike Opel insists the trophy belongs to record champions KPA.

"We believe this trophy belongs to KPA and we are therefore here to return it to its rightful place," a bullish Opel said after Thursday's training session.

Against JKT, KPA led 19-09 in the first quarter and 37-22 at the break with Betty Kalanga - who played only 11 minutes - managed 10 points same as Vola Awino while Nkatha top scored with 11 points.

Sarah Budodi top scored for JKT with 13 points while Frida Sogolele managed 11 points.

Equity against APR was evenly contested especially in the first half which ended on stalemate 27-27 after a 17-17 first quarter scoreline.