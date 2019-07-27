KPA, Equity pick routine wins

By CAXTON APOLLO

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) kept alive their chances of finishing top in the regular season of the women's basketball Premier League when they defeated hosts University of Nairobi's Dynamites 76-37 at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium on Saturday.

KPA have so far lost two matches while their rivals Equity Bank have only been beaten once. KPA beat Equity Bank by half a basket at their KPA Makande Gymnasium in Mombasa. Equity Bank avenged the defeat by beating KPA with a nine point margin 79-70 in over-time in the second leg.

On Saturday, KPA shooting guard Hilda Indasi executed nine quick points which included a three-pointer. Forward Vilma Achieng also nailed a three-pointer which left Juma Kent's charges trailing early in the first quarter. Dynamites, who are making a return to the Premier League after 20 years, had Valary Kemunto and Faith Atieno working hard to respond to the dock women's aggressive offense.

KPA were in top gear to lead 19-9 at the end of the first quarter. It was forward Donasama Achieng, guard Natalie Akinyi and Rachel Wandago's turn to write their names on the score sheet in the second quarter to steer KPA to a 19-2 run. The varsity students were left with a mountain to climb as KPA comfortably led 38-11 at the break.

Dynamites showed signs of recovery in the third quarter when captain Purity Wachira, Kavata Mutisya and Kemunto - who was ejected in the fourth quarter - scored at will. The trio's efforts saw Dynamites go down narrowly 13-15 at end of third quarter. KPA sensed danger and intensified their offense to hit the students hard 23-11 in the final quarter.

Achieng scored 15 points for KPA while Akinyi contributed 11. Kemunto replied with 12 for Dynamites.

Dynamites coach Kent said: "The team is adapting to the tough competition but our focus remains to finish in the top five to qualify for the play-offs. We are left with seven tough matches among them against champions Equity Bank, Strathmore University and Storms which we intend to cause upsets to advance.''

Leaders Equity Bank beat Africa Nazarene University (ANU) 70-40 to take their tally to 29 points, seven ahead of KPA who have games in hand.

In the men's Division One league matches at the same venue, veteran Abel Kimondo scored game high 25 points to help Barclays Bank harvest maximum two points with a 67-62 win over Strathmore University.

Barclays Bank, who have picked up top form in the second leg, had an upper hand from start to lead 28-27 at the breather. Strathmore needed Sam Mutambuki and Elisha Odhiambo's contributions to put pressure on the bankers as they only trailed by one basket 48-50 at end of the third quarter. Experienced Jeremy Yongo teamed up superbly with red-hot Kimondo to end hopes of a comeback from the varsity students with a 27-14 score line in the decisive fourth quarter.

Yongo added 12 points for the winners while Mutambuki shot 10. Odhiambo added 15 for the losers.

Hard-fighting Zetech University clobbered coach Esther Butali's Kenya Defense Forces Morans 65-55 in an entertaining men's Division One second leg match. It was William Okombo who scored 18 points, Liban Hussein added 10 and Deng Garang 16 that steered Zetech to a 38-23 half time lead. Graham Indasi, who lacked support, scored 13 points for the losers.

Coastal Kings garnered two points when they clobbered hosts Little Prince 58-35 after leading 32-12 at the breather. In another lower tier match, Omar Bongo scored game high 21 but his effort went up in smoke when his team Baobab Blazers was beaten 57-69 by hosts Riara University. Riara had taken a 37-27 half time lead in a match their top scorer Joseph Gitau managed 13 points.

SUMMARISED RESULTS

Women Premier League

KPA 76-37 Dynamites

Men Division One