KPA, Storms reach play-offs semi-finals

By PHILIP ONYANGO

More by this Author

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Storms became the latest teams to qualify for the semi-finals of Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) women’s Premier League end of season play-offs at the weekend.

The dockers, who are using the play-offs to prepare for the Fiba Africa Club Championships final tour slated for December 6 to 15 in Cairo, saw off Eagle Wings 2-0 while Storms came from behind to beat Strathmore University Swords 2-1. KPA and Storms join Equity Bank and University of Nairobi Dynamites who had earlier made semis.

The semi-finals, which will be played in best-of-five series format, will see KPA start away to Storms in Nairobi for games one and two while Equity Bank will also be away to University of Nairobi in games one and two all set for Nyayo Gymnasium this weekend.

Also increasing their chances of making it to the semis are Kenya Ports Authority men team who beat stubborn Strathmore University Blades in game one of the quarter-finals at Nyayo at the weekend. KPA take a 1-0 lead to Mombasa where they host the students in game two and possibly game three in these matches being played in best-of-three series.

After convincingly beating Eagle Wings 78-43 in game one on Saturday, the dockers - who opted to complete the series in Nairobi at the request of Eagle Wings who cited lack of funds to travel to Mombasa - turned on class to win game two 79-31 and complete the series 2-0.

Hilda Indasi, Natalie Akinyi, Seline Okumu and Taudencia Katumbi were on fire leading KPA in both matches as Rose Mshilla and Irene Atieno did well for Eagle Wings.

Advertisement

Against Blades in this game that should determine who joins Ulinzi Warriors, Emyba and Thunder in the men's semi-finals, the teams were tied 18-18 in the first quarter before KPA went five points ahead for a 40-35 scoreline at half-time. The visitors then won the game 86-73.

Blades travel to Mombasa this weekend for the return leg of the series which should conclude on Saturday if KPA emerge winners in game two.

In Division One men's semi-finals, African Nazarene University (ANU) and Zetech Titans tied the series 1-1 against Kenyatta University and University of Nairobi Terrorists respectively.

After winning game one 77-71 against ANU on Saturday, KU Pirates found the going tough on Sunday going down 54-55. Terrorists, who had beaten Zetech Titans 46-36 in game one, lost 57-66 on Sunday to leave the series locked at 1-1.