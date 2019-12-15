KPA beat Equity Bank to tie series

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Kenya Ports Authority women basketball team turned the heat on Equity Bank beating them 56-50 in Game Two to tie the best-of-five series MadGoat National Classic basketball league play-offs final 1-1 at KPA Makande hall in Mombasa on Sunday.

The dockers showed intent from the tip-off leading their opponents 12-05 with Brenda Angeshi who got a rare start combining well with Natalie Akinyi and Hilda Indasi as Equity back-pedalled.

The bankers regrouped during the first quarter break and returned more aggressive with Hilda Ndegwa, Linda Alando and evergreen Samba Mjomba punishing the Dockers with all manner of shots to win the second quarter 18-12. KPA narrowly held on to the slim advantage point to lead 24-23 at the break.

The second half was evenly contested with Equity winning the third quarter 18-06 while KPA dominated the fourth 16-09 for the comfortable win.

Vilma Awino, who had a bad day in Game One, made amends with a game-high 15 points while Hilda Indasi, Becky Nkatha and Brenda Angeshi added 12, eight and six points respectively.

Samba Mjomba was Equity Bank's top scorer with 10 points while Belinda Okoth had seven.

"I'm happy we tied the series after a terrible Game One where majority of my players were off colour. I want to plan for Game Three which we must win to stay in the driving seat," said KPA head coach Mike Opel.

Equity Bank coach David Maina said they would have a different approach for game three in Nairobi.

"My target was atleast to win one game in Mombasa which I successfully did and must now plan for the remaining matches at home," said Maina.