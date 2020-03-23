KPA break bank, shore up women’s league squad

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Kenya Ports Authority women’s basketball team are taking nothing to chances in their efforts to reclaim both the National Classic Basketball League title and the Fiba Zone Five Club Championships crown they lost last year.

Team manager Christopher Ogutu on Sunday said they had recruited 10 quality players who have already put pen to paper ahead of the season’s tip-off which has now been delayed due to fears over the deadly coronavirus.

According to Ogutu, the youthful players are expected to grow with the team and help them reclaim the top spot in Kenya basketball which has been claimed by Equity Bank.

Stylish point guard

Apart from Kenyatta University Oryx duo of Terry Ekise (shooting guard) and Diana Apiyo (utility), who have crossed over to the dockers, KPA have also signed stylish point guard Marylisa Atieno, who completed her secondary school education at Butere Girls High School last year and Yvonne Akinyi, who was Kaya Tiwi Secondary School’s mainstay inside the paint.

Also joining KPA is stocky Molovy Akinyi, a former Kenya under-18 guard, who completed her training at Asumbi Teachers Training College last year, and Kaya Tiwi Secondary School quintuplets — Medina Okot, Barbra Diana, Penina Omari, Vidah Adhiambo and Mary Snaida.

According to Ogutu, the team is not yet done with the recruitment and has promised to rope in at least two more experienced players to make the squad complete and competitive.

Individual training

Apart from Christine Akinyi, Beryl Aoko and Debra Atieno, who have aready left the dockers for Zetech University, Ogutu confirmed that the rest of the squad is intact and are individually working out in readiness for the season.

The other members of the squad are Vilma Owino, Donasana Obonyo, Taudencia Peter, and Beryl Milungo (forwards), Hild Indasi, Seline Okumu, Becky Nkatha,Brenda Angeshi (shooting guards), Rachael Wandago (small forward) and Natalie Akinyi (point guard).