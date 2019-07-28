KPA close in on Equity after convincing win

By CAXTON APOLLO

By TITUS MAERO

Kenya Ports Authority women's basketball team returned home on Sunday with maximum four points after registering a clean 100-40 victory over hosts Africa Nazarene University in their Premier League second leg match at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium.

The dock women had defeated University of Nairobi's Dynamites 76-37 on Saturday and their four-point harvest reduced the gap between them and leaders Equity Bank. KPA's successful tour of Nairobi under new coach Mike Opel, saw them move to third position with 24 points from 11 wins and two loses.

Rivals Equity Bank also rocked newcomers ANU 71-43 on Saturday to maintain their league leadership with 29 points. Equity Bank lost with half a basket to KPA in their first leg showdown in Mombasa.

KPA coach Mike Opel, who took over from long serving tactician Anthony Ojukwu, opted to give the entire bench a chance to prove themselves against ANU, who were promoted to the Premier League after winning the women's Division One League last year. Opel's decision saw ANU's Caroline Njeri and Lynn Saliamo take advantage to fire four three-pointers causing tension to the experienced dock women.

Forward Vilma Achieng, who has been impressive in scoring, responded with 10 points while shooting guard Hilda Indasi also hit the target. The varsity students surprising strong start saw the two teams lock the scores at 18-18 at the end of first quarter.

KPA's aggressive guard Natalie Akinyi and Christine Akinyi put pressure on ANU sinking critical baskets to break away with a 24-9 run at the end of the second quarter. KPA raced to a 42-17 half-time lead. It became a tall order for ANU to erase the margin when they were again humiliated 32-4 and 26-9 in the last two quarters.

Forward Achieng topped KPA's scorers chart with 20 points, Natalie Akinyi hit 11 while Debora Atieno added 10 for the winners. None of ANU players managed to reply in double digits with forward Saliamo managing eight and teammate Debora Ogutu six respectively.

SQUAD ROTATION

KPA coach Mike Opel said: "I have a strategy of rotating all my players on the bench without minding the final score margin. It takes time for players to pick up new systems of play with a different coach but we are determined not to lose any game until the play-offs''

ANU coach Mike Oluoch said: "Playing two top teams in a row is good for us but we lost because we lack height in our squad. We have so far done away with top teams and our aim is to qualify for the play-offs for the first time with good defence as a strength.''

Elsewhere in Kakamega, former champions Eagle Wings beat Western Delight 51-41 in a tough match played at Kakamega Police Canteen.

It was a bad weekend for Delight who had lost 53-44 against Storms on Saturday at the same venue.

Eagle Wings put up a spirited show as they raced to a 15-11 first quarter lead courtesy of Lucy Machuma’s impressive performance that saw her sink in eight baskets against their battling rivals.

Delight’s Immaculate Cheruto managed to put up six points in the match that was officiated by Eugene Kadira and Evans Malon.

The City outfit came into the second quarter breathing fire as their guard Eunice Ouma sank in seven points, while Delight’s Euphrasia Kageha replied with five points in this quarter that Eagle Wings won 15-11 again.

The visitors took a 30-22 lead to the breather.

Upon resumption, it was a see-saw affair as Eagle Wings saw off Delight 11-10 in the third quarter of the match that was full of mouth-watering displays from both teams.

Rose Mushile of Eagle Wings scored five baskets in this quarter, while Joy Aurelia of Delight led her side in scoring four points.

It was a show of might as both teams fought to secure a win in the fourth quarter. Eagle Wings’ Sanday Akisaka defied all odds to sink eight points, while Delight’s Daisy Nafula replied with four.

COSTLY TURNOVERS

Eagle Wings Coach Evelyn Kedogo said the victory was a big motivation to her side.

“We are struggling to catch up with the top three teams in the league and it’s my desire that we continue posting good results in the league,” she said.

Delight tactician Donald Liru said poor finishing from the forwards was a big let down to them.

“It is too bad that we had many turnovers in the match which we should have converted into points,” noted Liru.

Back to Nyayo where in the men's Division One League, veterans Brian Busu scored 16 points, Yoni Wanambiro sunk 13 and Hillary Kubai added 11 to help Blazers rock Kenyatta University Pirates 62-42.

Blazers, who fielded a bulk of players who have previously turned out for Premier League clubs, led 26-16 at the breather. Pirates, who started with a 11-10 advantage in the first quarter, replied with 12 points from Brian Ondiek.

Nakuru Club failed to shake off their relegation worries when ANU demolished them 73-34. Nakuru Club, who are bottom on the table standings with 12 points, were down 21-29 at half-time. ANU should thank Seldon Ouma, who contributed 18 points which included a record five three-pointers and Elvis Hawei adding 13.

Strathmore University celebrated a 35-29 win over KCA-U in a low scoring match after leading 22-10 at the breather. Strathmore had a promising start to lead 13- 2 in the first quarter and managed to scoop the two vital points even after going down 6-11 in the fourth quarter.

Summarised results

Women's Premier League

KPA 100- ANU 40

Eagle Wings 51-41 Western Delight

Men's Division One League