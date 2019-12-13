KPA eye Equity scalp as finals begin

By PHILIP ONYANGO

More by this Author

A heartbroken Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) side have vowed to put aside the disappointment of missing out on the Africa Club Championship and frustrate defending champions Equity Bank in Game one and two of the MadGoat National Classic Basketball League women's play-offs final this weekend at the KPA Makande hall, Mombasa.

The dock women, who are slowly coming to terms with the shock that hit them after their sponsor KPA failed to send them to the continental tourney currently on going in Cairo, have since returned to training as they look to reclaim the national title.

“It has been tough on us because it is the first time we are missing such a high profile tournament after working so hard to qualify, but all that is now behind us as we seek to reclaim the trophy we lost to Equity last year, the team's assistant captain, Hilda Indasi said after Friday's training session.

According to Indasi, who also doubles as the national team captain, the KPA management have always treated the teams well and just missing one championships cannot be reason for condemnation as they prepare to return to the continental championship next year.

“We have already qualified for next year’s Fiba Zone Five Club Championships by virtue of reaching this year’s finals, but that is not enough. We want to crown our season by reclaiming the trophy which we believe rightfully belongs here," Indasi, who won the trophy with Equity last year before returning to KPA, said.

KANANU ABSENT

Advertisement

Apart from Indasi, also donning the KPA colours this year after returning from Equity Bank is Seline Okumu, last year’s Most Valuable Player.

KPA coach Mike Opel on Friday said they would treat this weekend's games with a lot of seriousness so as to make the return leg in Nairobi from next Wednesday a formality.

“My target will be to win these two games so that we travel to Nairobi with a target of only winning one game to take the trophy. We have a lot of respect for our opponents though and will therefore take it one game at a time," he said.

Equity Bank coach David Maina, on the other hand expressed confidence saying the trophy will be there’s to lose since all his players are in good shape.

“There is no injury scare or anything. My target is to get one game, but if we win game two in Mombasa, I will be still very okay," Maina said, adding that Betty Kananu’s absence will not be felt.

Kananu, arguably one of Kenya’s best shooters, got injured during the Fiba Zone Five Club Championships in Uganda and will be out for one year after undergoing surgery.

During the regular season, KPA beat Equity Bank 52-50 in the first leg match in Mombasa, but the bankers returned the favour winning 72-71 to conclude the regular season on top of the log.