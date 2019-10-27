By PHILIP ONYANGO

Kenya Ports Authority scooped two top awards despite losing in the final to JKL Dolphine from Uganda as the Fiba Africa Zone Five Club Championships concluded here in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

The Dockers, who had beaten the Ugandans 58-57 in the opening group 'A' match 58-57, lost 63-56 in the final but bagged two of three individual awards available at this championships whose two finalists booked the ticket for the final tour of the African Club Championships set for Madagascar in December.

KPA forward Betty Kalanga who was arguably the Championships' most enterprising player won the top scorer award while centre Vilma Awino was named best rebounder, an award she has held for the fourth straight year, since her days as a student at Uganda Christian University (UCU).

Uganda national team captain Flavia Oketcho was named the Most Valuable Player in line with the tournament's requirements that the winning team bags this award.

Rwanda Partriotic Army (APR) posted their best performance at this championships ever when they beat defending champions Equity Bank women basketball team 68-54 in the play-offs to take the bronze while Don Bosco women basketball team from Tanzania won the championships fair play award.

In this tension-packed but entertaining final, KPA had many turnovers which gifted their opponents easy points. The Dockers, who have enjoyed height advantage at the championships, were totally outrebounded pulling down only 33 rebounds compared to their much shorter opponents who controlled the boards with a huge 45 rebounds in total.

In what was a bad day for Mike Opel's charges, their shooting was also awful, scoring only 16 points from 53 field attempts and nailed only four of the 17 shots attempts from beyond the arc.

"I must be frank that my senior players let me down because they made mistakes that should have been made by the rookies thus making the game difficult," said a disappointed Opel.

His Ugandan counterpart Juruni Nandy was over the moon saying they did their homework well after losing to KPA in the opener.

"We scouted them well in all matches and took advantage of their inability to move their feet on defence constantly punishing them for that," said Nandy.

Betty Kalanga, who has attracted attention from scouts at the championships, scored 13 points for KPA while Hilda Indasi and Vilma Owino added 12 and 11 respectively.