KPA hit Strathmore in basketball league at Nyayo

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Christine Akinyi scored a game high 18 points to lead Kenya Ports Authority to a comfortable 59-39 victory over stubborn Strathmore Swords in an entertaining women’s Premier League basketball match at the Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium on Saturday.

It was a successful weekend for KPA teams after KPA Youth humiliated leaders Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA-U) 71-39 in a fast paced Division One League match at the same venue earlier.

Against Strathmore, who remain patched at the top of the standings with 20 points, KPA women, who also had Seline Okumu, Hilda Indasi, Vilma Achieng and Debra Atieno play a pivotal role in this win, took a narrow 17-16 first quarter lead.

The engaged a higher gear in the second quarter outscoring the students 21-2 for a huge 38-18 halftime score.

Akinyi, who is among the eight KPA players in the Kenya women’s basketball team currently preparing for the African Games qualifiers in Uganda in a fortnight’s night, was dominant both in offensive and defensive rebounds and ran the floor like a veteran general giving Strathmore difficult moments.

The dockers, who enjoyed rotating their players outscored their opponents 14-9 in the third quarter and could even relax as they were then outscored by the students 12-7 in the final quarter knowing they had long secured the match.

Against KCA University, KPA Youth, who played without play maker Lilian Ochola out with an injured knee led 21-4 in the first quarter with Yvonne Atieno and Irene Anyango being destroyers in chief.

Other matches of the day saw University of Nairobi Dynamites beat USIU 51-43, while Eagle Wings defeated Zetech University 55-44.

Kenya Ports Authority men walloped World Hope 96-49 in the last match of the day at Nyayo.