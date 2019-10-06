KPA hit another century in USIU demolition

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) women's team Saturday registered their third century mark of the season hitting United States International University (USIU) 103-29 in a Premier league match at Makande Hall.

This happened as the men's side celebrated coach Anthony Ojukwu’s return to the technical bench with a deserved 84-55 win over UISIU Flames at the same venue, a result which left the students in the relegation zone.

In the women’s encounter, which saw international point guard Natalie Akinyi make her first start of the season after short layoff, KPA led 17-7 in the first quarter then engaged a higher gear for a 42-13 score line at the break.

The second half was even more disastrous for the students who were outscored 30-4 in the third and 31-12 in the fourth quarter, a performance coach Cliff Owuor blamed on lack of focus on the part of the players.

"We put a lot of hours in training but it is sad the players choose which games to tackle with seriousness while ignoring others which to them don’t matter. In this case, I can say without doubt that the girls simply came to Mombasa for a tour," said a visibly angry Owuor.

This is KPA’s third century scoreline this season with others coming from a 100-31 victory over African Nazarene University (ANU) and a 105-33 win over Western Delight.

Natalie Akinyi top scored with 21 points for KPA while Lynday Mandako replied with 13 for the students.

The men's encounter saw KPA dominate the first two quarters 19-11 and 21-10 for 40-21 score line at the break but the students bounced back to reduce the scores narrowly going down 17-13 and 27-21 in the third and fourth quarters for an 85-55 score line.