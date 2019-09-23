KPA impress in league matches

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Kenya Ports Authority women basketball team’s preparation for the Fiba Zone Five Club Championships went a notch higher following a deserved 105-33 thumping of Western Delight in their Kenya Basketball Federation women's Premier League match at the Kakamega Police Canteen on Sunday.

The win propelled the Mike Opel-coached Dockers to second spot on the table with 36 points, a point behind league leaders Equity Hawks, who still maintain the top spot with 37 points.

KPA led 20-09 and 21-06 in the first and second quarters respectively for a 41-15 half time score and went ahead to dominate their opponents with 25-12 and 39-06 scores in the third and fourth quarters for the big win, their second this season after another 100-23 victory of African Nazarene in Nairobi last month.

On-fire Becky Nkatha, Racheal Wandago and Christine Akinyi scored 31, 28 and 26 points respectively for the dockers, who also had Vilma Achieng, Hilda Indasi and Seline Okumu score crucial points.

African Games silver medallist in Taekwondo, Faith Ogallo, Catherine Akinyi, Phydillan Ogutu and Farid Nalika had a good afternoon for the Donald Liruh coached Western Delight, who must win all the remaining matches to avoid relegation.

Naliaka top scored for Delight with 17 points, while Catherine Akinyi managed 12 points for the team, which has three remaining fixtures complete the season.

The Dockers had earlier registered two crucial wins beating Kenyatta University Oryx 78-45 and Eagle Wings 74-38 in matches played in Mombasa increasing their tally to 34 points, three behind league leaders Equity Bank.

Against Eagle Wings, KPA, who are using the matches as part of the preparations for the Fiba Zone Five Club Championships to be staged in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, took a huge 29-10 lead in the first half and 17-10 in the second quarter for a 46-20 lead AT the breather with on form Hilda Indasi, Becky Nkatha, Vilma Achieng and Beryl Aoko doing much of the damage, while Silale Shani starred for Eagle Wings.

The second half was evenly contested, but it was KPA who came out best with 13-08 and 15-10 scores in the third and fourth quarters respectively.

Indasi scored a game high 21 points to lead the scores for KPA, who also had Vilma Achieng and Nkatha contributing 13 and 12 points respectively, while Shani had 16 points for Eagle Wings, who now move to position five with 32 points.

Against the KU students, KPA were stretched in the first half taking a 20-13 first quarter lead, but were restricted to 14-14 second quarter score line for a narrow 34-27 half time score.

They however stepped up the pedal outscoring the coach Gitau Waringo coached students 21-13 in the third and 23-05 in the fourth quarters to put the game beyond the students' reach.

Vilma Achieng and Donasana Obonyo top scored with 20 points and 10 points respectively, while Sharon Odera and Teresa Ekise had 11 points each for the students.