KPA inch closer to playoff final

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Kenya Ports Authority women's basketball team have one foot in the finals of this year's National Classic Basketball League after taking an early 2-0 lead against Storms in the play off semi finals at the Nyayo National stadium Gymnasium on Sunday.

This happened as both Kenyatta University Pirates and University of Nairobi Terrorists returned to top flight basketball with identical 3-1 wins over their opponents at the same venue to complete the series in style.

Against Storms, visiting KPA won game one 82-52 with red hot Hilda Indasi scoring an impressive game high 16 points, while Vilma Awino had 14 in this game that saw Joy Airelia contribute 15 points for Storms.

Indasi picked it from where she stopped on Saturday posting a game high 20 points, while Vilma Awino had 15 as the dockers dismissed Storms 81-61 in game two leaving their opponents, who now have to win all the the three games in Mombasa next week, with a huge mountain to climb.

Linet Atieno top scored for Storms with 24 points, while Pamela Sinda had 15 in this game where they led 17-13 in the first quarter, but went down heavily 24-09 in the second quarter and 21-18 in the third.

"Its is not over until it's over. I am however happy that we have a huge 2-0 advantage going into the final series of the semi finals to be played at our own back yard next weekend," KPA coach Mike Opel said after the game.

His Storms counter part Abel Nson blamed lack of concentration on his defence for the huge loss.

In what was dubbed Universities derby, Kenyatta University Pirates and University of Nairobi Terrorists celebrated a return to the National Classic basketball league with victories over African Nazarene University and Zetech University Titan respectively.