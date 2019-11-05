KPA lauded for impressive performance in BAL

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) chairman Paul Otula has hailed Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men basketball team for qualifying for second round of the inaugural edition of Basketball Africa League (BAL).

BAL is Africa's premier men's club competition which consists of 24 teams each qualified through their domestic leagues.

KPA emerged winners in group F of the qualifiers in Madagascar at the weekend. The dockers won all their matches to finish top at this qualifier of the East Division which attracted five teams among them GNBC from Madagascar, Cobra from South Sudan, Beau Vallon from Seychelles and Usoni from Comoros.

Otula believes KPA’s exploits is evidence that the national men's team, Morans, performance in the Africa Nations Championships in Mali was no fluke.

“On behalf of KBF, I want to thank KPA management for the support they have accorded this team which has helped them achieve greater heights,” said Otula who predicted KPA will go past when the second round is held in Rwanda from December 17 to 22.

BAL is split into two, East Division and West Division. The 24 teams are put into six groups with each division having three groups. The top two teams from the six groups proceed to the second round.

The second round qualifiers will see six teams, the top two from three groups in each division, battle it out for two slots reserved for respective divisions. KPA and group F runner-up GNBC from Madagascar will be among teams gunning for the two slots reserved for East Division in Rwanda.

The final round will see the remaining four teams, two from East and two from West, battle for the BAL title in a mini-league that will be played on home and away basis.

KPA beat Usoni 121-74 in their last match to conclude the qualifiers in style having earlier beaten Cobra 81-78 and destroyed Beau Vallon Heat 131-54.