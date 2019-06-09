KPA leave Delight deflated

Former champions Kenya Ports Authority mauled hosts Western Delight 52-10 in a Kenya Basketball Federation women’s Premier League match played at Kakamega Police canteen ground, Sunday.

Equity Bank men and women also had a successful weekend registering wins in their respective Premier League matches at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium.

KPA dominated the proceedings in Kakamega from the first whistle racing to a 14-2 first quarter lead.

Docker’s Christine Akinyi set the tone for their win quickly sinking in four baskets. The experience of the 2017 champions also told with internationals Selina Okumu, Hilda Indasi and Vilma Achieng running rings round poor Western Delights.

“Most of the players are students who learn in different institutions which makes it difficult for them to train together as a team,” said Delight assistant coach Fred Sande after the match.

KPA coach Michael Opel said: “We have a tight training schedule that players must observe which has put them in peak physically condition.”

Equity women, who were still smarting from a 52-50 lose against KPA in Mombasa, vented their anger on University of Nairobi Dynamites hammering them 67-35 to reclaim the league leadership.

After a 12-12 stalemate in the first quarter, the bankers regrouped to lead 25-15 at the break.

Belinda Akoth and Melissa Akinyi scored 16 and 12 points respectively for the victors while Faith Atieno and Valery Kemunto scored 13 and eight points for the students.

Equity Bank men on the other hand added more misery on USIU students drubbing them 79-66.