KPA load it over varsity students

By CAXTON APOLLO

Kenya Ports Authority women's basketball team Sunday demolished home team Kenyatta University Oryx 78-34 in a one-sided Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium.

The dockers returned home heroines after harvesting maximum four points from their two-match tour of Nairobi.

KPA women had beaten Zetech University 66-23 on Saturday.

On Sunday, KPA, who are in campaign to recapture the league title they lost to Equity Bank last year, had an easy run over Oryx leading in all the four quarters.

Experienced players Donasama Obonyo and Melvin Iminzah led KPA to a 20-9 lead at end of first quarter.Oryx coach Waringo Gitau, run out of ideas from start to trail 12-44 at half-time.

KPA’s newly-appointed headcoach Mike Opel had shooting guard Hilda Indasi and Melvin Iminzah, playing under instructions to overcome Oryx 14-8 and 20-14 in the last two quarters.

Obonyo and Indasi each hit 12 points and Iminzah scored 10 for the high-riding dock women.

In the men's Division One League match played at the same venue, Paul Patrick and Kevin Ojongo each scored 16 points to help Africa Narazene University (ANU) upset match favourites Barclays Bank 82-55.