KPA stars lead local teams to invitational tourney crowns

By PHILIP ONYANGO

More by this Author

Kiembeni Heats men and Starlets women 3 on 3 basketball teams were top of the class as they emerged victors of the Reach Out Centre Trust tournament held at the Kenya Ports Authority Makande Hall which earned a special Christmas as they received cash and other prizes at the end of the event.

Dickey Aran - who was named the 2018 men’s most valuable season by the Kenya Basketball Federation after the conclusion of the playoffs where KPA beat Ulinzi Warriors 3-0 to retain the title - led Kiembeni Heats to a 20-19 victory over bitter rivals Gorofani Raptors in front of their home fans.

Former Kenya international Jaytie Sichiri scored ten points as she led Hot Shots basketball team to a deserved 14-03 victory over Starlets basketball team to claim the senior women’s title.

Earlier, Reach Out Trust had sponsored a one-day Inter-estate basketball tournament at Changamwe Rollers grounds where Bomu Basketball club emerged victors with a 38-30 victory over National Housing estate to claim the title.

In the semi-final matches, Bomu had beaten Bangladesh 46-13 while National Housing estate saw off Migadini 21-19 to book their finals tickets.

Addressing the participants during the two events, Reach Out executive director Taib Abdulrahman asked the youth to keep off illicit activities and take up sports which he said has become a source of income to many.

The two-day event which attracted 50 teams and over 200 participants was organised by the anti-drugs organisation Reach Out Centre Trust and the Kenya Basketball Federation. It was aimed at creating awareness on the dangers of drugs, irresponsible sexual behaviour, crime and other illicit activities.