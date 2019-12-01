KPA storm play-offs final

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Kenya Ports Authority women basketball team are through to final of this year’s Madgoat National Classic Basketball league play-offs after whipping Storms 58-45 in game three of the semi-finals in Mombasa on Sunday.

This as Ulinzi Warriors showed what they are made of with a 82-69 win over defending men's champions KPA in front of their own fans at Makande Hall in semi-finals game one.

KPA thus set a final stage with bitter rivals Equity Bank who dismissed University of Nairobi Dynamites 3-0 in the other playoffs semi-final series which concluded in Nairobi on Saturday.

Storms seemed to have come to Mombasa well prepared for an upset keeping KPA close in the entire first half which ended 21-21 after the dockers had taken a close 13-12 first quarter lead.

The absence of key KPA players, point guard Natalie Akinyi who is injured and defence kin-pin Seline Okumu who could not travel to Mombasa for game three, made life easier for Storms whose back court of Grace Wanjiku, Angela Luchivya and Stephanie Ingabire was well complimented by a front court of Pamela Sind and Celia Atieno.

After a half-time pep talk by coach Mike Opel, the dockers returned the stronger side taking the third quarter 17-07 and fourth 20-17 to win the series 3-0.

Hilda Indasi (14 points) and Taudencia Peter (13 points) top scored for KPA while Storms had Celia Atieno scoring 10 points.

The highly explosive men encounter saw Victor Bosire come off the bench with a stellar performance which saw him top score with 21 points as teammate Eric Mutoro made 20 points for the soldiers. KPA led 18-10 in the first quarter but went down 15-22 in the second quarter for a 33-32 half-time lead.

Ulinzi Warriors took control of the second half leading 27-16 in the third and 23-20 in the fourth as they ran rings round their opponents with James Mwangi’s dunks, Bosire’s three pointers and Mutoro’s tear drops which kept the fans at the edge of their seats.