KPA stun Equity in basketball league

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Kenya Ports Authority shocked league defending champions Equity Bank hitting them 62-60 in their basketball women’s Premier League match at the KPA Hall Makande, Mombasa on Saturday.

This happened as KPA youth girls basketball team hammered Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) 60-49 in the Division one match played at the same venue earlier.

Against Equity, who beat them 3-1 in last year's play-off finals series, the dockers went straight into the offensive with Brenda Angeshi, Seline Okumu and Beryl Milungo, who had a great afternoon scoring crucial points for a 8-4 early lead.

Equity hit back to lead 12-14 at the end of the first quarter.

KPA outscored the bankers 18-13 in the second quarter to lead 30-25 at half time.

Former KPA players Betty Kananu and Anrose Mandela were in the thick of things orchestrated key moves.