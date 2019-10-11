KPA teams eye strong finish
Friday October 11 2019
Kenya Ports Authority men and women basketball teams will be seeking to conclude the MadGoat TV National Classic basketball league regular season in style at their Makande Hall backyard this weekend.
KPA women will be seeking to consolidate second place behind leaders Equity Bank with victory over Tangit Sparks before hosting African Nazarene University (ANU) on Sunday.
KPA men are destined to finish in the fourth place regardless of the result against Kisumu Lakeside. This is after the dockers lost 65-63 to Strathmore University Blades last weekend.
League leaders Ulinzi Warriors, Thunder and Equity Bank are expected to occupy the top three positions in that order going into the play-offs.
USIU women and men will on the other hand be fighting relegation with tricky assignments at the weekend.
USIU women are due to play Kenyatta University Oryx on Friday before taking on Strathmore University Swords on Saturday in must-win matches while their male counterparts have a date with Emyba at Nyayo.
Last weekend, KPA women reaped maximum four points while the men faltered against a determined Blades after beating USIU Tigers.
FIXTURES
Friday
At USIU
KU Oryx v USIU 5.30pm
Saturday
At Nyayo
KAA v Barclays 8.30am
Blades v Hope 10.00am
USIU v Strathmore University Swords 11.30am
Equity Bank v Western Delight 1.00pm
Equity Bank men v KCA University 2.30pm
Emyba v Usiu men 4.00pm
At Kisii
Kisii University v KCA 9.00am
At KPA Makande Hall
KPA women v Tangit Sparks 2.00pm
KPA men v Kisumu Lakeside 4.00pm
Sunday
At Nyayo
USIU v Western Delight 8.30am
Upper Hill v KCITI 10.00am
Strathmore v Eldonets women 11.30am
Storms v UoN Dynamites 1.00pm
USIU v Eldonets 2.30pm
Equity Bank v Emyba 4.00pm
At KPA Makande Hall
KPA women v African Nazarene University 9.00am