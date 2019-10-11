KPA teams eye strong finish

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Kenya Ports Authority men and women basketball teams will be seeking to conclude the MadGoat TV National Classic basketball league regular season in style at their Makande Hall backyard this weekend.

KPA women will be seeking to consolidate second place behind leaders Equity Bank with victory over Tangit Sparks before hosting African Nazarene University (ANU) on Sunday.

KPA men are destined to finish in the fourth place regardless of the result against Kisumu Lakeside. This is after the dockers lost 65-63 to Strathmore University Blades last weekend.

League leaders Ulinzi Warriors, Thunder and Equity Bank are expected to occupy the top three positions in that order going into the play-offs.

USIU women and men will on the other hand be fighting relegation with tricky assignments at the weekend.

USIU women are due to play Kenyatta University Oryx on Friday before taking on Strathmore University Swords on Saturday in must-win matches while their male counterparts have a date with Emyba at Nyayo.

Last weekend, KPA women reaped maximum four points while the men faltered against a determined Blades after beating USIU Tigers.

FIXTURES

Friday

At USIU

KU Oryx v USIU 5.30pm

Saturday

At Nyayo

KAA v Barclays 8.30am

Blades v Hope 10.00am

USIU v Strathmore University Swords 11.30am

Equity Bank v Western Delight 1.00pm

Equity Bank men v KCA University 2.30pm

Emyba v Usiu men 4.00pm

At Kisii

Kisii University v KCA 9.00am

At KPA Makande Hall

KPA women v Tangit Sparks 2.00pm

KPA men v Kisumu Lakeside 4.00pm

Sunday

At Nyayo

USIU v Western Delight 8.30am

Upper Hill v KCITI 10.00am

Strathmore v Eldonets women 11.30am

Storms v UoN Dynamites 1.00pm

USIU v Eldonets 2.30pm

Equity Bank v Emyba 4.00pm

At KPA Makande Hall