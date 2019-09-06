KPA teams in tricky league assignments

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Kenya Ports Authority will be looking to maintain their unbeaten home record when they host Tangit Sparks and Storms in the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Women’s Premier League at the KPA Hall Makande on Saturday and Sunday.

Their men's team meanwhile face tricky Premiership fixtures against Thunder on Saturday and Equity Bank on Sunday.

Also in action this weekend will be second-placed Ulinzi Warriors, who take on United States International University (USIU) on Saturday afternoon hoping to close in on leaders Thunder at the top of the men's standings as the regular season enters crucial stages.

In Mombasa, KPA women head coach Mike Opel believes his charges are in great shape and should have it easy against Tangit Sparks whom they meet at 4pm.

KPA comfortably whipped Sparks by over 30 points in Nairobi in their first leg encounter.

They will also be keen to turn tables against Storms who beat them by half basket in their first leg match in Nairobi.

"So many things have changed since the first leg matches in Nairobi with our players, a majority who were new, slowly learning the ropes and getting acquainted with our style of play," said Opel, a former Kenya international forward.

According to Opel, internationals Hilda Indasi, Vilma Achieng, Becky Nkatha, Seline Okumu, Debra Atieno, Christine Akinyi, Beryl Aoko, Beryl Milungo and Natalie Akinyi are all in good shape and ready to play ball.

Other players expected to feature for KPA are captain Brenda Angeshi, Donasama Omulo and Rachel Wandago.

Opel said KPA will be using the matches as part of their preparations for Fiba Zone Five championships that will be staged in Dar es Salaam later this month.

Tangit Sparks head coach Justus Akhwesa has however warned KPA that his team are in Mombasa to compete.

“We have been training specifically for this match. KPA should come prepared for the worst, it will not be business as usual,” warned Akhwesa.

In Nairobi, it will be all systems go as KPA men seek to revenge their first leg home defeats to Thunder and Equity Bank. KPA coach Sammy Kiki is confident his boys have come of age and are ready to overturn the losses.

“We lost to both Thunder and Equity Bank in Mombasa because we had not yet settled on a winning team after several players left our team last season. Things have since changed with the team posting back-to-back wins in their last assignments thus getting the much-needed confidence,” said Kiki.

Fixtures

Saturday

Kakamega Police Canteen

Western Delight v Strathmore - 10.00am

Kisumu

Kisumu Lady Bucks v Strathmore - 9.00 am

Lakeside v Blades - 10.30 am

Mombasa KPA Makande Hall

KPA Youth v Eldonets - 2.00pm

KPA women v Tangit Sparks - 4.00pm

Nyayo

Riara University v Little Prince - 8.30am

Blazers v University of Nairobi Terrorist -10.00am

USIU v Eagle Wings - 11.30 am

UoN Dynamites v Zetech University-1.00pm

USIU v Ulinzi Warriors - 2.30pm

Thunder v KPA - 4.00pm

Sunday

Nyayo

ANU v Eagle Wings - 8.30am

KU Oryx v Zetech University - 10.00am

USIU women v Equity Bank - 11.30am

USIU men v K.C.A University - 1.00pm

Ulinzi Warriors v World Hope - 2.30pm

Equity Bank men v KPA - 4.00pm

Mombasa