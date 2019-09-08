KPA weather Storms at Makande Hall

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Becky Nkatha scored 15 points to lead Kenya Ports Authority women basketball team to comfortable 76-45 victory over Storms in the National Classic basketball league at KPA Hall Makande on Saturday night.

It was sweet revenge for KPA, who had lost to Storms in their opening league match in Nairobi by a half a basket, and a good evening for Nkatha who left Storms for KPA at the beginning of the season.

KPA were also using the match to prepare for the Fiba Zone Five Club Championships which will be held in Dar es salaam mid next month. They led led 14-09 in the first quarter for 32-25 advantage at the break.

Angela Luchivya, Celia Makungu and Pamela Sinda started strongly for the Abel Nson-coached Storms in the third quarter but they still went down 15-24 as KPA, led by Nkatha, Hilda Indasi, and Natalie Akinyi, engaged a higher gear.

The fourth quarter proved equally easy for KPA women who outscored their opponents 20-08 to move to the fourth position on the log with four matches in hand.

Other scorers for KPA women included Hilda Indasi who had 12 points, Brenda Angeshi (eight) and Donasama Omulo (seven).

Storms had inspirational player Celia Makungu scoring 19 points, while Pamela Sinda and Angela Luchivya scored eight and six points respectively.

"I am happy team chemistry is slowly building as we continue to play more games which makes me believe that we will have a good season at the end of it all," KPA coach Mike Opel said after the match.

His Storms counterpart Abel Nson said his players failed to contain pressure from KPA women, but promised to work on his players’ mental preparedness for the remaining fixtures.