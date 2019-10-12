KPA women hit Sparks as KU Oryx escapes axe

By PHILIP ONYANGO

More by this Author

By CAXTON APOLLO

More by this Author

Taudencia Peter scored a game high 20 points as Kenya Ports Authority women’s team registered their fourth century with an emphatic 103-22 win over Tangit Sparks in a MadGoat National Classic Basketball League match at the KPA Hall Makande on Saturday.

Hilda Indasi and Christine Akinyi combined for 16 points while Vilma Awino had 12. KPA led 22-08 in the first quarter and 44-12 at the break.

The team plays African Nazarene in the last league match of the season on Sunday morning from 8.00am.

KPA coach Mike Opel said, “We have engaged a very high gear in training as we work on our strategies ahead of the club championships in Dar es Salaam next week. We want to reclaim the trophy from Equity Bank who beat us last season.”

Tangit Sparks coach Ben Oludhe said, “We are rebuilding the team and there is bound to be inconsistency.”

Meanwhile, Kenyatta University Oryx narrowly survived relegation from women's Premier League when they beat USIU-A Flames 51-43 in their last match at USIU-A Outdoor Courts in Nairobi.

Advertisement

The victory saw Coach Caleb Osewe's Oryx finish their 22 outings of the regular season with 29 points. Oryx, who needed to pick two points at all costs, are now assured of finishing in ninth position.

Flames must win their remaining five matches or be thrown out of top tier.

Western Delight, who are second from bottom with 21 points, can only move to 25 should they win their remaining two matches. Delight were to meet champions Equity Bank by the time of going to press.