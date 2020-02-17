KU continue to falter in NUBL

By VICTOR OTIENO

The 2019 Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Division One silver medallists Kenyatta University (KU) will wait longer to register their first win in the ongoing National University Basketball League.

It was another weekend of humiliation for KU in the league’s round two matches held at Nyayo National Stadium, as they lost 66-57 to Zetech University.

Coming into this competition, KU was one of the title favourites by the virtue of finishing second in last year’s KBF Division One.

But the going has proved tough for them having lost all their two matches.

In the league’s opener against Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), KU lost 59-56.

On Saturday, coach Gitau Waringo’s side started well as they led Zetech 33-25 at halftime. But they failed to maintain the momentum and were outscored 19-15 and 22-9 in the third and fourth quarters respectively to surrender their lead.

The win sees Zetech cement their lead in pool B to six points. JKUAT also maintained their second spot in the pool after beating Catholic University of East Africa (CUEA) 71-51. Zetech’s superior winning margin in the two matches gives them an advantage over JKUAT.

“Our guards played extremely well, they won us the game. We don’t want to be carried away with that win, we just want to remain focused so that we continue with our impressive display," said Zetech’s coach, Job Munene.

In pool A, Riara University beat Multi-Media University (MMU) 77-55 in a top-of-the-table clash to affirm their top spot in the pool.

MMU remain second on three points thanks to their 73-66 win over Technical University of Kenya (Tuk) in the league’s opener on February 1.

Tuk failed to make amends as they again lost 65-46 to African Nazarene University (ANU), who were playing their first match of the season.

Results

Riara 77 MMU 55

JKUAT 71 CUEA 41

TUK 46 ANU 65