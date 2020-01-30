Basketball league date set with new rules in place

By PHILIP ONYANGO

University of Nairobi's Terrorists and Kenyatta University's Pirates return to the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) National Classic League on March 22 after a three-year wait.

Kenya Basketball Federation has adopted rules which now require that teams submit their registration forms and league fees two weeks before the tip off date to allow for printing of players’ and technical bench officials’ cards.

KBF competitions secretary Joseph Amoko is categorical that no team will be allowed to play in the league this season without their player’s cards. He wants team managers to ensure this is effected by providing the teams’ passport photos well in advance.

“We have a target of concluding the season by November, a month earlier than last season and that is the main reason why we want to start preparations early enough,” he said.

Amoko, who confirmed the promotion of Terrorists and Pirates, asked the institutions’ team managers to share their full calendar of events with KBF for proper planning of fixtures.

“We want to take our league to the next level by ensuring our fixtures are posted on our website and results updated regularly as required by Fiba. This means it will not be possible to change the fixtures anyhow. That is the reason we want to know when these universities will be busy according to their calendar so that they can exclude them from the fixtures on those particular the days,” he said.

Also promoted to the top-flight basketball league are women’s teams Kisumu Lady Backs and Riara University. The teams promoted to Division One are Coastal Kings and Riara University men, while Kisii Raptures and Moi Air Base have been elevated to KBF Division Two league.